Bud and Georgie DeArvil to celebrate 50th anniversary

Bud and Georgie DeArvil will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, June 2, with a family dinner at noon at the Denmark Hall, Denmark. An open house will follow at the Hall from 3-5 p.m. Friends and relatives of the couple are invited to attend the open house and experience a Danish Wedding Cake. Their four children and families will be hosting the event: Ann (Glenn) Peeler, Findlay, Ohio; Sheldon (Wendy) DeArvil, Salina; Rebecca DeArvil Johnson, Paola; and James (Stephanie) DeArvil, Oklahoma City, Okla. The couple also has eight grandchildren.

Royal (Bud) DeArvil and the former Georgie Sheldon were married June 1, 1968, at the Denmark Evangelical Lutheran Church. Georgie graduated from Marymount College in 1970 and KU in 1995.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/