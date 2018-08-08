Gier Reunion held in Sylvan Grove

The families of Conrad, Emil and Fred Gier, descendants of Friederich and Wiebke Gier, met on July 29, 2018, for their bi-annual reunion. The event was held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Parish Hall in Sylvan Grove. The Conrad Gier family served as hosts. Hank Gier led the guests in the common table prayer prior to the potluck lunch. Following the meal, the group visited, shared stories and viewed genealogy notebooks and family histories.

