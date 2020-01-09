K-State Calving School set for January 23

To prepare for the upcoming spring calving season, the Central Kansas, River Valley, and Post Rock Extension Districts will be hosting an always popular K-State Calving School, Thursday, January 23. This program will outline overall calving management and increase knowledge, practical skills, and the number of live calves raised.

The meeting will begin with dinner, at 6:00 p.m., sponsored by MULTIMIN 90 and a presentation from Shawn Ryan, MULTIMIN USA Technical Sales Representative for Kansas and Nebraska. After the meal, Cade Rensink and Brett Melton, Livestock Production Agents for the Central Kansas and River Valley Extension Districts, respectively, will discuss environmental considerations for cow/calf health and performance.

