LCH continues stabilization during Pandemic

The Lincoln County Hospital (LCH) Board and administration is continuing successful stabilization efforts for the hospital.

January and February saw positive bottom lines. January was buoyed by the $300,000 provided by Lincoln County from property taxes. The February financial results definitely illustrated the fruits of labor on both revenue growth and expense reduction. This work has had an impact of approximately $1 million on an annual basis.

The major changes involved a positive impact from charge master revisions and expense reduction largely due to a cut in the use of temporary agency staffing. In particular, agency staffing use for inpatient nurses and emergency room (ER) providers was significantly reduced.

