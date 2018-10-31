Operation Christmas Child drop-off is LCC

The Lincoln Community Church, 319 S. 4th St., will serve as an official collection site and relay center for Operation Christmas Child 2018.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritans Purse, an International organization that encourages churches, individuals, families, civic clubs, and other organizations to fill shoe boxes for poverty-stricken children with small toys, school supplies, hygiene items, personal photos and notes.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/