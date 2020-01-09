Post Rock Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

SYLVAN GROVE, Kan.—The Post Rock Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Two scholarships are available:

• Lincoln High School Alumni Association Scholarship, for Lincoln High School graduating seniors.

• Wilson-Langley Fund for Luray Academic Scholarship, for graduating high school seniors or graduates who are residents of Luray or the rural areas of Amherst, Luray Valley or Waldo Townships and attend a Kansas university, college, vocational or technical school.

