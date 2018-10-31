THS team takes first place at EcoMeet

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 12:00am

On Thursday, September 27, students from Tescott High School competed in the 18th Annual Regional EcoMeet at Salina’s Indian Rock Park.

EcoMeet is a scholarship competition for students interested in wildlife biology in Kansas. Students compete in four areas. Teams are tested over their general knowledge of a Kansas ecosystem (woodlands this year) and knowledge of a specific group of wildlife (reptiles and amphibians this year). Teams then compete in a scavenger hunt to test their ability to locate and identify native plants and animals.

 

