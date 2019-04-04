SENATE HIGHLIGHTS The Kansas Senate finished the ninth week of session with committee meetings and bills coming forward. The Senate held floor debate on Wednesday and Thursday passing out bills with the possibility of these bills having hearings next week in the House which will be the last week for committees to meet and pass out bills.

FLOOR ACTION

Cemetery district territory Valley Center- SB 155: Senate Bill 155 would de-annex all of Valley Center territory within the Hillside Cemetery District, located in Sedgwick and Harvey counties, from the cemetery district.

Sale of property in Douglas county - SB 173: Senate Bill 173 would authorize the State Board of Regents to sell the Oldfather Studios in Douglas County on behalf of the University of Kansas with proceeds from the sale deposited to the restricted use account of the University of Kansas to be used for deferred maintenance. State use law extension - HB 2174: House Bill 2174 extends the sunset date for the State Use Law Committee which is organized within the Department of Administration. Temporary permits for the selling and serving of alcoholic liquor - SB 70: Senate Bill 70 modifies and consolidates laws concerning temporary permits to serve liquor for consumption on premises.

Constitutional amendment deleting requirement for adjustment of Census data - SCR 1605: Senate Concurrent Resolution 1605 removes the census adjustment requirement in the Kansas Constitution for military personnel and students. Currently, the state is required to contact every college student and member of the military who resides in Kansas to determine official residence. The census adjustment will ask ‘what is your permanent residence’, then adjusts the official census numbers accordingly based on that answer. This adjustment is only used for reapportionment of Kansas Senate districts, Kansas House of Representatives districts, and State Board of Education districts. During the 2010 adjustment, approximately 13,000 individuals were subtracted from U.S. Census bureau numbers because they told the State of Kansas, they considered themselves to be a resident of another state. If SCR1605 does not pass, the Secretary of State’s office anticipates needing $834,000 in state general funds to cover the costs of the adjustment as part of the 2020 Census. In addition to state savings, SCR1605 has the benefit of allowing for expedited redistricting. On average, it takes three to six months after official U.S. Census data is provided to Kansas to complete the adjustment and provide redistricting data to the Kansas Legislature. Historically, Kansas has been among the last states to complete its reapportionment requirements and SCR 1605 provides the Legislature with additional time to complete redistricting. Kansas is the only state which has this requirement.

Emergency medical services-related statutes - SB 99: Senate Bill 99 creates the designation of inactive certificate, authorizing the Board to issue an inactive certificate to persons currently certified by the Board who make a written application on a Board form and pay the corresponding fee. House protections for victims of domestic violene, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking - SB 150: Senate Bill 150 creates law prohibiting certain actions from being taken against a tenant, lessee, or applicant for a lease because such person has been or is in imminent danger of becoming a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, or stalking. An applicant, tenant, or lessee would qualify for the protections of the bill if the applicant, tenant, or lessee provides a statement regarding the circumstances to the landlord or property owner, who could also request the applicant, tenant, or lessee provide additional documentation specified by the bill. A landlord or property owner could impose a reasonable termination fee, not to exceed one month’s rent.

Authorizing a study of retail rates of Kansas electric rates - Sub SB 69: Substitute for Senate Bill 69 authorizes an independent $1 million study of retail rates charged by public utilities. The bill requires the Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC), a bipartisan group of House and Senate leaders, to select a firm or organization to perform the study which is scheduled to be completed in 2020. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), the state’s utility regulator, would have to cooperate with the organization hired to conduct the study. Sub SB 69 requires the study to be paid for by utility companies.

$90 million school funding inflation plan - SB 142: Senate Bill 142 appropriates funds to the K-12 base aid for FY 2020 and FY 2021. The legislation supplements the state’s $525 million, five-year investment that passed last year, with a series of additional $90 million bonuses during the next four years. SB 142 was crafted to comply with the Kansas Supreme Court’s instructions to add an inflation adjustment.

Allowing Kansans to benefit from Federal Tax Reform - SB 22: Senate Bill 22 was originally introduced in response to the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 and the revenue windfall Kansas is expected to receive because of federal tax reform. SB 22 addresses both individual and corporate taxes by decoupling state law from federal tax provisions. The bill will provide individuals with the ability to itemize when using the federal standard deduction on their tax return. SB 22 provides Kansans with the right to deduct interest on their mortgage, property taxes, and health care expenses. The bill also provides incentives for businesses to invest and create jobs in Kansas since it places Kansas on par with surrounding states that have already decoupled from federal law, increasing Kansas’ competitiveness. The House of Representatives added two amendments before it passed the House chamber. One amendment added by the House provided a one percentage point reduction in the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax on food. The food sales tax reduction is expected to provide a $43 million reduction in sales tax, beginning October 1st. The second amendment was an internet sales tax amendment that requires out-of-state vendors to pay sales tax. Online sales tax is expected to generate about $21 million annually. Governor Kelly signs Senate bill 9 into law

Last Friday morning, Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 9 into law. Senate Bill 9 allocates $115 million from the state general fund to the school group of the Kansas Public Retirement System (KPERS). The $115 million pays back a previously missed KPERS payment, bringing the funding ratio to the highest point it has been in 25 years. The school group of KPERS has had the lowest funding ratio, at 61.6 percent, well below the total KPERS funding ratio which is 68.4 percent. Senate Bill 9 passed both the Senate and House unanimously.

Governor Kelly Cabinet Appointments

On day 37 of a 90-day session, Governor Kelly submitted four of her acting Cabinet secretaries for Senate confirmation. The Senate read in the Cabinet secretaries on Wednesday to send to committees for screening and consideration. Once committees have held hearings on the appointment, they will then be forwarded to the full Senate for a vote.

Current Appointments submitted include:

Commerce Secretary - David Toland

Transportation Secretary - Julie Lorenz

Secretary of Health and Environment - Lee Norman

Secretary of Revenue - Mark Burghart

From the State Library

The Kansas Constitution, including the Ordinance, Preamble, and Bill of Rights, is available to print in a pocket sized version from the State Library’s website http://kslib.info/constitution. Just click on the link and follow the instructions. A helpful diagram shows how to fold and where to cut to assemble your booklet. Helpful tip: print double sided and flip on the long edge.

Visitors from Senate District #36

We had another busy week with visitors from home including Russell High School senior students and Northern Valley Students from Phillips County. The Kansas Optometric Association and the Kansas Association of Insurance Agents held their annual meeting and receptions along with the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees and Phi Theta Kappa 2019 scholars. The Kansas Department of Transportation Division of Aviation their 5th annual Aviation Day with city officials from Concordia attending.

As always, I’ll keep you updated on the activities of the Senate while we continue through the second half of the session. I always encourage you to stay informed of the issues under consideration by the Kansas Legislature. Committee schedules, bills, and other helpful information can be easily accessed through the legislature’s website at www.kslegislature.org. You are also able to ‘listen in live’ at this website. The House meets at 11:00AM and the Senate at 2:30. Please do not hesitate to contact me with your thoughts, concerns, and suggestions. An email is the best at this point in the session.

_____________________

Week 10

SENATE HIGHLIGHTS Senate Committees continued to review bills which have been sent over from the House and we had two days of General Orders this week in the Senate. As we work though committee bills on the floor, we will also begin to have Conference Committee reports to vote on as well. A Conference Committee is a small, bipartisan and bicameral committee that works to smooth out the differences between the House’s and Senate’s version of a similar bill. Once the Conference Committee comes to a compromise, the committee’s version of the bill will be sent to both the House and the Senate for a final vote, before advancing the bill to the Governor’s desk.

FLOOR ACTION

Extending Rural Opportunity Zone program - Senate Bill 125 would extend the Rural Opportunity Zone Program by five years. SB 125 extends the deadline for a participant to begin in the student loan repayment portion of the program and the individual income tax credit portion of the program to July 1, 2026.

Adding certain counties to the list of Rural Opportunity Zones - Senate Bill 135 would expand the list of eligible counties for participation in the Rural Opportunity Zone (ROZ) Program. SB 135 would add the following counties: Atchison, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Ford, Franklin, Miami, Pottawatomie.

The Kansas Closed Case Task Force - Senate Bill 102 would create the Kansas Closed Case Task Force. SB 102 requires the task force to create a plan relating to hits on closed cases, including a mechanism to ensure uniform compliance at the local law enforcement agency level.

Alcoholic beverage control licenses - Senate Bill 164 would amend law relating to the issuance of licenses by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) within the Department of Revenue, by providing license terms commence on the effective date specified on the license. SB 164 also provides that licenses for Class B clubs, drinking establishments, public venues, and caterers will be issued for two years commencing on the effective date specified on the license.

Calculating cost of keeping civil prisoners in county jail - House Bill 2097 amends law relating to the cost of keeping civil prisoners in county jail.HB 2097 changes the amount taxed as costs in an action for keeping a civil defendant imprisoned in county jail from $1.50 per day to an amount equal to that provided by the county for the maintenance of other prisoners.

Amending the Kansas National Guard Educational Assistance Program - House Bill 2123 would remove the requirement that an eligible Kansas National Guard member have at least one year remaining on such member’s enlistment contract at the beginning of any semester for which the member receives assistance under the Kansas National Guard Educational Assistance Program to participate.

Eliminating marking requirements for certain trucks - House Bill 2127 would remove statutory requirements for lettering to be painted or otherwise durably marked on the sides of a truck or truck tractor with a registered weight of more than 12,000 pounds to identify owner or lessee.

Sales tax exemption for nonprofit integrated community care organizations - Senate Bill 178 would provide a sales tax exemption for purchases made by nonprofit integrated community care organizations. Nonprofit integrated community care organizations would be defined as any entity that is exempt from federal income taxation, certified to participate in Medicare as a hospice focused on providing care to the aging and indigent population across multiple counties, and approved by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services to provide services under the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

Regulating use of electric scooters - House Bill 2126 prohibits any person from operating an electric scooter on any interstate highway, federal highway, or state highway. The bill also allows the governing body of a city or county to adopt an ordinance or resolution further restricting or prohibiting the use of electric scooters on public highways, streets, or sidewalks within such cities or counties. HB 2126 would apply traffic regulations applicable to bicycles to electric scooters.

Allowing the Board of Regents to purchase cybersecurity - House Bill 2209 would amend law pertaining to the Committee on Surety Bonds and Insurance to permit the Kansas Board of Regents to purchase cybersecurity as they deem necessary to protect student records, labor information, and other statutorily protected data the Kansas Board of Regents maintains.

Senate budget package - Sub SB 75

The $18.1 billion appropriation bill includes $92.7 million in court-ordered funding for K-12 to settle the lawsuit, an additional $100 million for KDOT bringing the total new money for KDOT to $160 million through FY20, and additional funds for mental health programs that help disabled Kansans. The budget does assume $200 million from Senate Bill 22, which returns the unexpected federal windfall from the federal tax cuts and provides a 1 percentage point food sales tax reduction. The budget also assumes the $115 million KPERS debt payment from Senate Bill 9 all credited to the school group and then an additional payment of $736 million for the FY20 payment. The budget adds $1.5 million, all from the State General Fund, to fund Hepatitis C treatment for the 100 inmates within correctional facilities that the agency’s health care provider is capable of providing treatment to in FY 2019. It adds $6 million, all from the Evidence Based Juvenile Program account of the State General Fund, in FY 2019. The budget will also add $2.1 million from the State General Fund in FY 2019 to provide funding for Community Mental Health Centers providing Crisis Center services due to an estimated shortfall of revenue from lottery vending machines.

Visitors from Senate District #36

Two student groups visited Topeka this week – Rock Hills Seniors and Rooks County Government Students both sponsored by Farm Bureau. For the 15th year in a row, Lincoln County Leadership held their annual trip to the Capitol with tours and lunch with the Kansas Grain and Feed sponsoring the trip. Angie, Mike, Bryleigh and Brooklyn McKenna from Russell were special guests on the Senate floor for the reading of the World Down Syndrome Day resolution.

MARCH 21 – World Down Syndrome Day resolution - 2019

Senators Bowers, Alley, Baumgardner, Berger, Billinger, Braun, Denning, Doll, Estes, Faust-Goudeau, Francisco, Givens, Goddard, Haley, Hardy, Hawk, Hensley, Hilderbrand, Holland, Kerschen, Longbine, Lynn, Masterson, McGinn, Miller, Olson, Petersen, Pettey, Pilcher-Cook, Pyle, Rucker, Skubal, Suellentrop, Sykes, Taylor, Tyson, Wagle, Ware and Wilborn introduced the following Senate resolution, which was read:

Senate Resolution No. 1726

A RESOLUTION recognizing World Down Syndrome Day in Kansas. WHEREAS, World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21, 2019; and WHEREAS, In 2006, World Down Syndrome Day was observed for the first time by many nations across the globe; and WHEREAS, On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly designated March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day to raise public awareness on Down syndrome. The third month and its 21st day were chosen to symbolize the triplication or trisomy of the 21st chromosome; and WHEREAS, Down syndrome is the most common irregular chromosomal condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6,000 infants, or 1 in 700, are born annually with Down syndrome in the United States; and WHEREAS, While Down syndrome is a lifelong condition, the CDC reports that when infants and children are offered intervention services early in life, they are often able to improve their physical and intellectual abilities. These services are typically offered across the nation and may include speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy; and WHEREAS, Known Down syndrome organizations in Kansas include the Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City, the Down Syndrome Society of Wichita, the North Central Kansas Down Syndrome Society, the Northwest Kansas Down Syndrome Society, the Southeast Down Syndrome Society and Team Up for Down Syndrome. These estimable organizations are committed to raising public awareness and providing aid and empowering individuals and families of individuals with Down syndrome: Now, therefore, Be it resolved by the Senate of the State of Kansas: That we recognize March 21, 2019, as World Down Syndrome Day in Kansas; and Be it further resolved: That the Secretary of the Senate shall send five enrolled copies of this resolution to Senator Bowers. On emergency motion of Senator Bowers SR 1726 was adopted unanimously.

Thank you for all of your calls, emails, and letters regarding your thoughts and concerns about happenings in Kansas. As always, I’ll keep you updated on the activities of the Senate while we continue through the last few weeks before the break this spring. Schedules, bills, and other helpful information can be easily accessed through the legislature’s website at www.kslegislature.org. It is easy to “get into the weed” on pieces of legislation that seem on the surface to have universal appeal, but for those who want to pursue a more in-depth analysis of the ones which did not have such agreement, pull up “Bills & Laws,” then Senate Bills,” before scrolling to the desired number and hitting “SN” (Supplemental Notes) for a general explanation which is written by the Legislative research & reviser staff. You are also able to ‘listen in live’ at this website. This week both the House and the Senate will meet at 10:00AM. Thank you for the honor of serving you!

Senator Elaine Bowers

Kansas State Capitol Building

Room 223-E

300 SW 10th St.

Topeka, KS 66612

elaine.bowers@senate.ks.gov

785 296-7389

www.kslegislature.org