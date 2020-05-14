Church pews donated to Denmark

The Denmark Preservation Foundation accepted a donation of church pews from the former Wesleyan Church located on Lincoln Avenue. (L-R): Stephen Weber, Landon O’Hare, Connor O’Hare and Jim Metz helped load and unload the pews to their new home at the Andreson Building located in downtown Denmark, KS. The church was purchased by Andy Obermueller.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/