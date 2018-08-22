Deep Creek Construction joins Street Plumbing

R&R Street Plumbing, Heating and Electric, Inc., 2009 E. Hwy 18, announced, in a press release last week, the acquisition of Deep Creek Construction, L.L.C., owned by Kirk and Susan Wollesen of Lincoln. As part of the acquisition, Kirk and Susan will become part owners of R&R Street Plumbing, Heating and Electric, Inc. , and will become members of its management staff at the Lincoln office.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/