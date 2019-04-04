Elaine Parish hosted the March 12, 2019, meeting of the Denmark Dames Service Club. Because of road conditions north of Denmark, the group met in Lincoln at the Main Street Coffee & Things. Members attending were: Georgie DeArvil, Elsie Driscoll, Connie Crawford and Elaine Parish. The meeting opened with roll call and each member present read an Irish Blessing.

The minutes of the last meeting were approved as read, as was the treasurer’s report. DeArvil read the March 6, 1929, meeting when Mrs. Christine Nygaard hosted the Denmark Ladies Aid with 24 members and 2 visitors present. Patriotic songs were sang in honor of the inauguration of the new President. Stina Nielsen gave a short talk on Herbert Hoover. Blanch Peterson gave a short talk on Charles Curtis, the new Vice President. A thank you was read for the donation to the Lincoln Art Center.

Under new business, the club discussed the annual trip in May. DeArvil will contact Erica Nelson, Lucas, to see if her new museum is open of the “World’s Largest Collection of the World’s Smallest Versions of the World’s Largest Things” on the May club date.

Under old business, the club discussed the Butterfly Garden at the Denmark Hall and looking into planting pampas grass along with the Butterfly Bush. For the program, Parish entertained with a word search of Irish words. All were given an Irish keepsake made by Parish. Refreshments were the homemade cinnamon rolls of the coffee shop.

The April meeting will be held at the home of Elsie Driscoll on the second Tuesday, April 9, instead of the first Tuesday.