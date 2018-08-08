Descendants discuss Forsyth Scouts

With the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Forsyth Scouts at Fort Harker coming up August 24-25, and the continuing celebration weekends following at Fort Hays, Fort Wallace and Beecher Island in September, the Sentinel took a deeper look at the individual stories of two particular Forsyth Scouts with living descendants in Lincoln County still today. What follows are the stories of Scouts Thomas Boyle and John Haley and their living descendants.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/