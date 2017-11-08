election results

Tuesday’s mayoral, council and extension races in Lincoln County had few contested seats, and several incumbents were re-elected. Two contested school board races did appear to be decided, though results are unofficial until canvassed Monday.

In the races in question, Lincoln USD 298 Board of Education Member Jeana Eckhart retained the District 2, Position 4 seat she was appointed to earlier this year with a 157-86 margin over challenger David Gerstmann. Those results include Lincoln and Sylvan Grove precincts, Lincoln County advanced votes and the small portion of votes cast by residents of Mitchell County that reside within the district.

In the Sylvan-Lucas USD 299 race for Member 2, Position 6 it appears incumbent Laura Griffiths will retain her seat with a 169-117 margin over challenger Kylo Heller. That tally includes results from Lincoln and Sylvan Grove precincts, Lincoln County advanced ballots, and portions of Mitchell and Russell County that include the 299 district. The total also includes advanced votes from Osborne County, which is home to a portion of the 299 district, but that county did not have complete results available at press time.

There are 12 provisional Lincoln County ballots still to be counted at Monday’s canvassing. Look for official results from these, and other local races, in future coverage.

USD 298 (Pos. 4 results include Lincoln and Mitchell Co.)

Member District 1, Position 1 – Patti Winters ........................145

Member District 1, Position 3 – Debora Zachgo ....................132

Member District 1, Position 5 – T.J. Jonsson .........................158

*Member District 2, Position 4 – Jeana Eckhart .....................157

*Member District 2, Position 4 – David Gerstmann ................86

USD 299 (Pos. 6 results include Lin., Russell, Mitchell Co.)

Member 1, Position 5 – Danelle Palmer ................................ 116

Member 2, Position 4 – Virgil Lawson ....................................125

*Member 2, Position 6 – Laura Griffi ths ................................169

*Member 2, Position 6 – Kylo Heller ..................................... 117

Lincoln City Council

Mayor – Travis Schwerdtfager ..............................................158

Ward 1, Position 2 – Melodee Larsen .....................................68

Ward 2, Position 2 – Elijah Keever .........................................80

Sylvan Grove City Council

Mayor – Stephen Boor ............................................................35

Position 1 – Ronda Mishler......................................................25

Position 2 – Undecided ...... Look for coverage in a future issue.