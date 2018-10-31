Fantastic Finish!

First League champions, then Regional champions, and at last the Lincoln girls cross country team are State champions. Hard work and determination throughout the season empowered the Lady Leopards to conquer the 1A State meet in Wamego on Saturday. It was an outstanding performance from all four Leopards with an outcome of everyone on the team placing in the top ten.

