First Fridays in the Park events considered successful

The Lincoln PRIDE Committee just wrapped up its last First Fridays in the Park event of the summer last week at Lincoln City Park.

“I think they have been very successful,” said PRIDE member Krista Biggs. “For just starting and being a new event for the community, I have been very happy with the turnouts.”

Biggs said she hopes the First Fridays in the Park events, which were all free, continue into the future in Lincoln.

