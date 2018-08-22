Haring wins CVA photo contest

Kayla Haring, Lincoln, was the winner of the Central Valley Ag People’s Choice award in the first ever #WeAreCVA Photo Contest. The photo, “Cows and pasture in Lincoln, Kan.” received 261 likes, 16 comments, and 41 shares on Facebook.

According to a press release from CVA, there were more than 230 photo submissions during the contest entry period from June 12 through July 20, and two overall winners, along with the People’s Choice award winner, were selected. Winners received $100 cash gift cards and will be featured in CVA print and online publications.

