Have groceries, will shop and deliver

In an effort to protect both the community and staff from unnecessary exposure to the COVID-19 virus, Lincoln Grocery is temporarily offering a grocery shopping service for higher risk community members. A partnership between the Lincoln County Council on Aging, Lincoln Fire Department volunteers and Lincoln Grocery is also providing for a grocery delivery service.

The shopping service is available on Tuesdays and Fridays only. Contact Danee at 785-524-4401 between 10 am and 2 pm to place your order, which will be available for pickup or delivery beginning at 4 pm. Payment and pick-up or delivery arrangements will be made at the time the order is placed. There will be a $3.00 fee for each order, and no returns will be accepted. Pick-up is curbside at Lincoln Grocery.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/