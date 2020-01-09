Historical Society to sponsor What’s Up luncheon

The Lincoln County Historical Society is January’s sponsor for the Chamber of Commerce What’s Up luncheon set for January 15 at the Kyne House Museum. A soup luncheon will be served at no cost.

LCHS plans to use this opportunity to kick off a yearlong celebration of the sesquicentennial of Lincoln County. It was 150 years ago, in 1870, that the area became a Kansas county.

Hardships and growing pains have contributed to the county’s history, as well as some monumental historic events.

