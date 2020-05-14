Hospital board continues work on budget

The Board of Trustees of Lincoln County Hospital met for a special meeting Tuesday, May 5, for the purpose of further discussion of the proposed budget.

Board member David Gerstmann had previously requested “supplemental schedules” that would break out the totals on such estimated expenditures as supplies, salaries, administration, food service, etc.

“We are bound by statute to present to the commission the estimated income and windfalls and the estimated level of shortfall so the commission knows what we need from the tax levy,” Gerstmann said, adding that according to his calculations the hospital will have a shortfall of about $900,000 in the next fiscal year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/