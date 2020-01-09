Kim Hlad named Lincoln County Hospital “Caring for our Community” employee

Kim Hlad is an important member of the Health Information Department at Lincoln County Hospital. Her tasks include analyzing medical charts to determine patient diagnoses and procedures performed, ensuring the codes are accurate for maximum reimbursement. Kim has worked at the hospital for 18 years. She loves living in Lincoln and working at the hospital with her husband Steve, Director of Maintenance. The couple have four married children: Weston, Lindsey, Clint and Cody; and six grandchildren: Lexi, Hunter, Cheyanne, Jace, Kloe and Savannah. Kim loves to read and study the Bible in her spare time. An avid book lover, she has more than 500 books in her personal collection. She especially enjoys reading about the history of different places throughout the world, hoping to travel to and visit someday. Her hobbies also include baking, cross-stitching and watching movies. Kim is also very creative, and likes to journal and write poetry, listen to music and play the piano.

Kim and Steve have combined their faith with their love of children through their work in Children’s Ministries in their church for the past 36 years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/