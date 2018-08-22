Larson recognized with We Kan! award

Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Kelly Larson was presented with a We Kan! award by the Kansas Sampler Foundation on Aug. 9 in Lincoln at the Lincoln Senior Center during the Downtown Design Assistance Open House event.

Larson’s award included a round plate engraved with the words “Passion for “building,”” created by Elk Falls Pottery, according to a press release by the Kansas Sampler Foundation.

