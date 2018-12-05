Legendary KSU State football coach Snyder retires after 27 seasons

A life-size statue of Bill Snyder stands just outside the west gates of picturesque Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

There’s also Bill Snyder Highway, a nine-mile stretch extending from Interstate 70 and Kansas Highway 177, leading into Manhattan.

Those are merely landmarks of a living legend — longtime Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, who announced his retirement on Sunday, 30 years after he began orchestrating the greatest turnaround in college football history.

Inheriting a Kansas State football program long ago that had the forgettable distinction of owning the worst NCAA Division-I record spanning the previous quarter century, Snyder was tasked with perhaps the toughest rebuilding job in the nation when he took over the woeful program in 1989.

