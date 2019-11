Lincoln County Hospital was transformed into a spooktacular scene last Thursday, October 31, as nearly 140 children from the community toured the facility; trick-or-treated for candy, band aids and other goodies; and met with the new physicians, Dr. Arshad Cheema and pediatrician Dr. Yasmin Cheema.

