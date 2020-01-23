Lincoln welcomes new council

Brennan Johnson, Angela Corpstein and Lisa Feldkamp were administered the oath of office by City Clerk Heather Hillegeist at the January 13 meeting of the Lincoln city council. Johnson and Corpstein have replaced council members Lou Zsuzsics and Jack Crispin. Feldkamp was re-elected to her third term on the council.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/