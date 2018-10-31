New face coming to Rolling Hills Zoo

Salina, KS – Bexookee, pronounced Bay-u-key or Bex for short, is the new cat in town making its home at Rolling Hills Zoo. Bexookee is an Arapahoe Indian name for mountain lion or cougar.

Arriving on October 19 from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Bex is a 12-year-old female cougar (or otherwise known as a puma) who was recommended for transfer to Rolling Hills Zoo by the Species Survival Program (SSP) of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). Not only was Rolling Hills Zoo looking for a companion for their male cougar, Charlie Bear, but Lincoln Park Zoo also needed to find a new home for Bex as they prepare for renovations to the Kovler Lion House.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/