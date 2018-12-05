SANTA VISITS SYLVAN

Saturday evening, Sylvan Grove residents braved the slush and snow for the annual Christmas Lighting & Soup Supper, sponsored by the Bullfoot Creek Sylvan Hustlers 4-H club. The community enjoyed a warm soup dinner at the American Legion building before Santa stopped by for a visit. Above: Jasper & Amanda Howg visit with Santa. Left: Kenneth Pahls with Santa (Larry Meitler). (Photos by Lynne Thrun)

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/