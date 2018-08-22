SCHOOLS ARE BACK IN SESSION

Clay Bates and Kadin Schneider let their silly personalities show as they hop on the bus after the first day of school. In the interest of keeping kids safe and happy as they head back to school, SafeKidsKansas.org shares a few reminders: Talk to children about putting phones away and paying attention when walking, and remind children of safe walking and bike riding tips. Teach children about the 10-foot danger zone around the school bus, and look to the bus driver for an “OK” sign before crossing. Safe Kids Kansas also reminds drivers to obey state laws that prohibit passing a stopped school bus.

