Stertz’s hosting open house for Lincoln Avenue restoration project

Next door to the historic Cummins Block Building on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Third street, sits another piece of Lincoln history restored. Craig and Mary Ann Stertz have completed four years of restoration work, and are hosting an open house event for the community to see the finished building this Friday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m at 147 E. Lincoln Ave.

“I’ve had so many people ask me about it and now that it’s done, we wanted everyone to be able to see the transformation, Mary Ann Stertz said. “Hopefully doing the Open House on a Friday night, people will be able to stop by and see all three floors.”

