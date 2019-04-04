THS students tour CCCC cadaver lab

Students from Tescott High School recently toured the cadaver lab at Cloud County Community College. The college offers cadaver lab visits to get students interested in studying biology and other sciences. Students get a chance to interact with college faculty and current CCCC students. CCCC is one of only a few colleges in the nation to have a cadaver lab, offer a human body dissection course, and utilize the cadavers in the human anatomy course. Students pictured are, left to right: Zach Brown, Elaina Romesburg, Montana Peterson, Alexandra Keim, and Jeff Mick.