USD 298 Education Foundation awards grants

USD 298 teachers returned to school this fall to hear that five $100 grants were being offered by the USD 298 Education Foundation. As a result, teachers were awarded grants to purchase items to benefit students.

Grants were awarded to: 4th grade teachers Sharon Luck and Melodee Larsen for white boards for math problems; Elementary PE teacher Shari Pittenger for a running incentive program; 6th grade teacher Kelli Obermueller for science archaeology shark teeth kits; Jr. High teacher Pam Curtis for fall musical supplies/costumes; and to Shop teacher James Lange for tools including hammers, screwdrivers and tape measures.

The foundation plans to continually invest resources to help youth in the community achieve academic success, and continue to offer grants to educational staff.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/