USD 299 BOE discusses necessary funding for FEMA shelter

USD 299 Superintendent Jude Stecklein reported to the Board of Education at the October 14 regular meeting that time is nearing to make a decision on funding the required local matching dollars to utilize the awarded $178,425 FEMA grant for a 36X40 storm shelter at Lucas-Sylvan Elementary school. With $234,000 total needed, Stecklein proposed borrowing $150,000 on a three year lease and using $84,000 out of the general fund capital outlay fund LOB in order to complete the project by the end of July. Stecklein said prior attempts for local grant funds or other contributions have not been successful.

