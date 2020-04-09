Wagoner Insurance sells to Davidson Agency

Art Wagoner, owner of Wagoner Insurance Agency, Inc., has announced the sale of his agency to The Davidson Agency. The transition was effective April 1.

Citing the need and desire to focus on family, Wagoner expressed confidence in The Davidson Agency in caring for the insurance needs of the community.

“Lyle is a very professional agent/owner and already serves several communities,” Wagoner said in a letter to his clients. “He is a very highly respected agent. I would not consider this if I was not 100% sure Lyle and his staff will be more than capable of meeting your current and future needs.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/