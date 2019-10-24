Waymaster running for First Congressional District office

Troy Waymaster, Republican legislator representing KS House District 109, which includes the western half of Lincoln County, announced last week that he is running for U.S. Congress in 2020 in Kansas’s First Congressional District, following Roger Marshall’s (R-KS) decision to run for U.S. Senate.

