Women in Ag meeting in Osborne scheduled for April 30

The annual Women in Ag program is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Osborne at the old high school gym.

The featured guest this year is Cassie Homan, K-State Research and Extension, Post Rock District, Horticulture Agent. The theme of the evening is “Gardening Made Easy!” The program provides a wealth of information to start out right this spring, along with “hands-on” planting with seeds. Everyone will learn about proper seed planting and will be taking home a project. Dinner will be provided. There is a $10 fee per person to attend. Farm Bureau will pay for Osborne and Mitchell County members. Please RSVP by Friday, April 19, by stopping by the Osborne County Conservation District Office (1117 W Hwy 24), or calling 785-346-2128, Ext. 3. Program sponsors include: K-State Research and Extension Post Rock District, Osborne County Conservation District, Osborne County Farm Bureau, Osborne County Farm Service Agency and the Osborne County Natural Resources Conservation Service. The event is partially funded by the Osborne County Farm Bureau Board.

Share with friends and make plans to attend this fun-filled evening of networking and fellowship.

Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations to attend or participate in this event can contact Robbin Dibble at 785-346-2128, Ext.

3.