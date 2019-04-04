Workshop in Sylvan Grove to focus on healthcare decisions for seniors

Older Kansans and their caregivers have a special opportunity to hear from an elder law expert and to set up or receive important healthcare decision documents with an attorney at the Answers for Older Kansans (AOK) Workshop. The event happens from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at the Sylvan Grove Senior Center, 109 S. Main St.in Sylvan Grove, Kan.

Paul Shipp, Managing Attorney with Kansas Legal Services, will explain the importance of healthcare decisions documents, and answer questions. Shipp and other attorneys will be available to confer one-on-one with people who want to set up power of attorney and living will documents, or get an expert review of the documents that they have.

There is no cost for this AOK workshop, however reservations are strongly encouraged. Those who wish to confer with an attorney must call for an appointment.

Lunch will be available on a contribution basis for those who call in advance. Those who wish to reserve their place or make an appointment should call 1-800-432-2703 by noon Wednesday, April 17.

“Paul Shipp’s presentations are very informative and entertaining, they are always a big hit with the older Kansans and caregivers,” Julie Govert Walker, Executive Director of North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, said. “We are able to bring this AOK workshop to older Kansans in this part of the state thanks to funding from the Older Americans At and generosity of participants who support the work of our agency.”

The event is sponsored by the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with Kansas Legal Services and the Lincoln County Council on Aging.

The North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that plans, coordinates, provides and sponsors services in 18 north central Kansas counties to enhance the quality and dignity of life of older Kansans, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. Area Agency on Aging programs and services are partially funded by the Older Americans Act through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, Kansas taxpayers and voluntary participant contributions. The Area Agency on Aging works in partnership with local and county governments with senior citizens. All services are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.