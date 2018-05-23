Deloise “Dee” Von Fange

Deloise “Dee” (Richards) Von Fange, 70, of Lincoln, died Monday, May 14, 2018, in Lincoln. She was born March 23, 1948, in Sylvan Grove, to Raymond Vern and Martha (Murer) Richards. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Richards. Left to celebrate her life include her spouse, Clarence Von Fange, of the home; sons, Melvin Von Fange, of Salina, and Jon Von Fange, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; brother, Virgil “Ken” (Dottie) Richards, of Wichita, Kan.; sister, Evelyn Hamilton, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; three grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation was from 1-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Hall Chapel, Lincoln, with family receiving friends 5-7:00 p.m. Service was held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at St. John Lutheran Church, Lincoln, with interment following in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be left at www.postrockfs.com