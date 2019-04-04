James R. Trible, 75, of Beverly, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born October 7, 1943, in Damar, Kan., to James and Jessie (Malone) Trible. He married Marlene LaBarge on September 14, 1963 in Damar. James served in the United States Army from 1968-1973 and fought in the Vietnam War. He was lifetime member of the VFW Post #1432.

He is survived by his wife Marlene, of the home; daughters, Michelle Sullivan (Edward), of Lincoln and Rhonda Patterson (Jonathan), of Miltonvale; grandchildren, Taylor Sullivan, Jessie Patterson, Lindsay Sullivan, Tanner Sullivan, Sophie Patterson, Aubrie Patterson, and Michael Patterson; great-grandchildren, Sadie Patterson and Haven Patterson; siblings, Paul Trible (Gloria), of Topeka, and Kathy Trible, of Stockton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Shirley Breedon and Helen Pearson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, in the All-Purpose Room at St. Mary’s Grade School. Vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Weber as celebrant. Burial will follow in Beverly Cemetery, Beverly, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina KS 67401.