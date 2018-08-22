Joan Elaine Morton, 90, of Salina, Kan., passed away Friday, Aug.17, 2018. Joan was born in Jewell County, Kan. on Oct. 22, 1927, daughter of the late Jessie (McGee) and Delbert Woodburn. Survivors include daughter, Cynthia Morton, (Michael McGuire), of Oakland, California; son, Jonathan Morton, (Diane), of Beverly, Kansas; sister-in-law, Avis Palmquist, of Lindsborg, Kansas. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl “Bill” Morton; Second husband, Clayton “Dewey” Dewhirst; sons, Sheldon Morton, Bruce Morton; and sister, Joyce Hartman. At the family’s request there will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Beverly Cemetery, Beverly, Kan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beverly Methodist Church or Colorado Township Memorial Fund in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401. For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.