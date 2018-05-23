Kenneth Ryan, 93, of Salina, Kan., formerly Lincoln, died May, 8, 2018, in Salina. He was born September 5, 1924, in rural Lincoln County, to Charles Francis and Harriet (Artman) Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Ramona Ruth (Tromble) Ryan, infant daughter, Linda Louise, and second wife, Maxine Montgomery- Ryan. Left to celebrate his life include son, Michael Ryan, of Lincoln, daughter, Patricia Rackley, of Salina, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Through his life he was a family man, dairyman, farmer, rancher, carpenter and Elder at Central Christian Church. A gathering to celebrate Ken’s life will be at 1:00 p.m. on June 2, at 3580 E. Country Club Road, Salina. Memorials may be made to Rackley Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be left at www.postrockfs.com