Mary E. Wolford

Mary Ellen Wolford, 93, of, Lincoln, died Friday, February 16, 2018, in Lincoln. She was born November 13, 1924, in Bunker Hill, Kan., to George Abraham and Eva (Bennett) Lindsay. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Wolford; son, Bill Wolford; brothers, Lloyd and William Lindsay; sisters, Verna Noel, Grace Dyer, Gladys Austin, Jane Lindenman and Erma Talburt. Left to celebrate her life include son, Joe (Karen) Wolford, of Abilene; daughter, Kay Marshall, of Tribune; brother, Duane (Maxine) Lindsay, of Salina; sister, Ann Newcomer, of WaKeeney; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Cremation was selected and services will take place in Lincoln City Cemetery, Saturday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be left at www.postrockfs.com