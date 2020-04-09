Bob Hamilton greeted everyone with a big smile, a twinkle in his eye and a handshake or, if you were lucky, a hug. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He loved his family and friends, the Jayhawks, Las Vegas, poker and golf, not always in that order.

After an escalating series of health issues, he could no longer enjoy those things. And as anyone who knew Bob can tell you, when he was ready to leave anywhere, he left. But first he came.

Robert E. Hamilton was born on Jan. 9, 1937, in Lincoln, Kan., the second child of Edw. and Lucile Hamilton. He spent most of his life in Lincoln until his retirement, when he moved to Salina.

Bob started working at a young age and never stopped. He delivered milk for Sanitary Dairy. He ran the Lincoln swimming pool. He worked for the city. He graduated Lincoln High School in 1955 and went to the University of Kansas, where he pledged Sigma Nu and kept working to put himself through five years of school. He took a P.E. class from Phog Allen and was John Hadl’s pledge brother. After graduating in 1961, Bob was hired by the late James Mettner to coach and teach at Lincoln Junior High. Then came a stint in the U.S. Army. Then it was back to Lincoln, and teaching.

In 1965, Betty and Duane Cole set Bob up with a young widow in Lincoln, Sharron King Lewick. It was a package deal: Sharron came with 9-yearold Teree and 5-year-old Tracee. He married Sharron anyway, on Aug. 20, 1966, and was a terrific father and husband.

A few years after his marriage, Bob realized how expensive three women could be, so he left teaching, which he loved, and joined his father and mother at the Saline Valley Bank in Lincoln. Bob spent the rest of his working life at the bank, rising to the position of president, and helped arrange the later sale to the Bank of Tescott.

Bob belonged to every civic organization in Lincoln, from Lions Club to Jaycees, and served for many years on the Lincoln School Board and Lincoln County Hospital Board. He was also a longstanding member of the Great Plains Health Alliance and took seriously the challenge of keeping medical care available in rural communities.

After retirement, Bob and Sharron moved to Salina in 2002. Bob played golf with old and new friends at the Elks Club and later Great Life. He had several weekly poker games and while heath permitted, visited his money in Las Vegas.

Bob’s health began to deteriorate several years ago, curtailing many of his favorite activities. The last round of strokes in March was too much for him.

He passed away on March 31, 2020, at the age of 83. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Sharron, of the home; daughters Teree Rohleder and her husband Nick, and Tracee Hamilton, both of Salina; and in Raleigh, N.C., his beloved grandson Dustin Engelken and his wife Farah and their daughters, Ayala, Maelys and Amelya, whom Papa adored with all his very large heart.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joyce Holl, and her husband Raymond, and his nephew, Leon Holl.

Bob made his wish to be cremated crystal clear. He also had decided views about the disposition of his ashes but the family will make sure those wishes are legal. Bob was very much a law-and-order man with a sterling character and reputation, both in his professional and personal dealings, and the family doesn’t want to mess with that.

Bob never had to practice social distancing, which was a blessing for him.

Memorials can be made to the Lincoln Art Center and Lincoln County Hospital, both of Lincoln, Kan., and the Elks Club, Salina. A service will be held when it is safe to shake hands and hug once again, just as Bob would want.