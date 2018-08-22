It is with great sadness that the family of Sheena Jo Kingan, 36, announces her passing. Sheena was born on Aug. 15, 1981, in Beloit, Kan. She took her flight to heaven on Aug. 9, 2018, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kan. with her mom by her side. Taken much to soon, Sheena Jo leaves behind four beautiful children; Malachi 8, Mariah 6, Myles 4, and Maycen 6 months. Sheena Jo is survived by her parents Becki Murphy of Lawrence, and Bret Kingan of Lincoln; her grandmother Donna Kingan of Lincoln; her sister Bridgette Kingan, niece Cordelia of Lawrence; brother Nick and wife Sarah, nephews Declan and Hunter of Salina; and many more relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas 66210. In lieu of flowers, donations for the children may be sent to Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210