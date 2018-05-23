Steven L. Lopata

Funeral services for Steven Lee Lopata will be held at Hall Chapel, Lincoln, Saturday, May 26, at 2:00 p.m. Steve was a strong supporter of charitable donations and volunteerism. A donation to the charity of the donor’s choice would honor him or remembrances can be made to the Pulaski County Master Gardeners, the Little Rock Zoo, or the Little Rock Council of Garden Clubs. Hugs would be in order as well. Steve will be laid to rest with military honors beneath a tree in Kansas at the 1890’s original limestone farmhouse he and his wife, Fran, restored.