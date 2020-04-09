Best Laid Plans

When I was in high school, I was introduced to John Steinbeck’s work. As a high schooler, I devoured “The Grapes of Wrath” while on a road trip across west Texas and made an extreme effort to go see a production of “Of Mice and Men.”

Perhaps it was because I had been exposed to black and white images of my grandfather as a small boy during the Great Depression, or because I was interested in the agriculture represented in his works, or perhaps it was because Steinbeck’s words became vivid images in my mind. I embraced Steinbeck’s characters, his themes and the lessons presented. By the time I left home for college I had declared Steinbeck as one of my favorite authors.

Like many families, we have converted to conducting our day-to-day operations from home these days. The kids and I are both completing our learning and working from home as my husband prepares to begin our spring planting. While the majority of my husband’s days are generally spent in isolation in a tractor cab, my days are spent in our farm office with our two children attempting to be as productive as possible with both work and school.

