Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Sign-Up Underway

Signup for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) began December 9, 2019. The deadline for producers to offer land during the general CRP sign-up is February 28, 2020. Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as “covers”) to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.

CRP has 22 million acres enrolled, but the 2018 Farm Bill lifted the cap to 27 million acres. This means farmers and ranchers have a chance to enroll in CRP for the first time or continue their participation for another term. By enrolling in CRP, producers are improving water quality, reducing soil erosion, and restoring habitat for wildlife.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/