Covid-19 and your livestock

Do you have questions about your livestock and other animals with the Covid-19 virus?

In this time of uncertainty and worry, I just wanted to provide you with information about livestock and animals to have one less thing to worry about at this time. While coronavirus is a disease familiar to livestock producers, it is not the same strain of the Covid-19 virus that is affecting all of us.

The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, is transmitted from human to human. There is no evidence that livestock can transmit the disease to humans, and the food products from livestock cannot carry COVID-19 to humans.

According to Dr. Gregg Hanzlicek, director of the production animal field investigations unit in K-State’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, “Producers are well aware that there is a (different strain of) coronavirus that is associated with neo-natal diarrhea, and there’s another one that we think is now associated with cattle respiratory disease.”

