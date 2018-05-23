SLIGHTLY OFF KEY

I have good news! Sort of. My hair is coming back now that “The Battle of the Boobs – The Terrorist Cells” is finished and the credits are running. I have left the theatre until the next installment which I hope is never made.

You may or may not remember during “The Battle of the Boobs – The Discovery,” I was told my hair could come back totally different than it had ever been. I prayed for red, thick and curly hair. What I got was white, thick and very curly hair. The curls were so independent of me and one another there was no controlling them. Little stinkers. There was no amount of coercion that would hold them in place.

