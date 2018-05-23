Area athletes qualify for State track

The high school track season is in the final sprint with Regionals in the rearview and State coming up this weekend. The State meet takes place at Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University in Wichita. All six classes compete over the two day event, May 25-26.

Lincoln is in Class 2A and competed in the Smith Center Regional which was moved up because of weather to May 17. The Lincoln girls placed sixth in the team standings scoring 35 points.

Lincoln’s Aubry Donley brought home three medals including a regional title. Donley won the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.94 defeating Ellinwood’s Cassie Waldschmidt who finished with a time of 1:00.40. Donley won silver in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:27.60, two seconds behind Bennington’s Halle Johnson at 2:25.71. Lastly, Donley placed fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.25 seconds, a second from advancing to State in the race. Donley will compete in the 400 and 800 meter races next week at State.

