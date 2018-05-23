Lady Leopards bounced in first round

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Tyler Gier

The Lincoln softball season came to an end May 14 in the first round of the 2-1A Belleville Regional. The Lady Leopards were the fifth seed and faced off with the fourth seed Bennington.

After a scoreless first inning the Lady Bulldogs scored two runs each in the second and third innings. After a scoreless fourth inning Bennington added four runs in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. Neither team scored the rest of the way and Bennington advanced 8-0.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/

Lincoln Sentinel-Republican

P.O. Box 67
Lincoln, KS 67455
785-524-4200

 