Lady Leopards bounced in first round

The Lincoln softball season came to an end May 14 in the first round of the 2-1A Belleville Regional. The Lady Leopards were the fifth seed and faced off with the fourth seed Bennington.

After a scoreless first inning the Lady Bulldogs scored two runs each in the second and third innings. After a scoreless fourth inning Bennington added four runs in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. Neither team scored the rest of the way and Bennington advanced 8-0.

