Risner says preseason Big 12 rankings snub fuels Kansas State’s fire
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 5:00am
Mack McClure
MANHATTAN – It became bulletin-board material for Kansas State, when the Big 12 Conference media preseason football rankings were released in July.
Coming off an 8-5 season, K-State entertains high hopes, returning 10 offensive starters, along with a number of playmakers on defense, from 2017.
