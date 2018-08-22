Risner says preseason Big 12 rankings snub fuels Kansas State’s fire

MANHATTAN – It became bulletin-board material for Kansas State, when the Big 12 Conference media preseason football rankings were released in July.

Coming off an 8-5 season, K-State entertains high hopes, returning 10 offensive starters, along with a number of playmakers on defense, from 2017.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/